James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Hahn had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
