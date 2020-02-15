-
Kevin Chappell shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 88th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Chappell had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Chappell's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
Chappell missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
