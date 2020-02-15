Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 86th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tway's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Tway's tee shot went 309 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 71 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 53 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Tway's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.