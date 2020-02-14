In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.