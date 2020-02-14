In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Danny Willett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Willett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Willett's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even for the round.