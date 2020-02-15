In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 89th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Grillo got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 195 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.