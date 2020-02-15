Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 5 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard's tee shot went 247 yards to the native area, his second shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 63 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.