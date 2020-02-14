In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Herman hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.