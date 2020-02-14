Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 106th at 4 over; Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar, and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Aphibarnrat had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.