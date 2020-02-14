Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 90th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Kokrak missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.