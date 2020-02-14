-
-
Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 57-foot putt for eagle. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Todd went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.