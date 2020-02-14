-
Dustin Johnson shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson chips in for eagle at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Dustin Johnson chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Johnson's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
