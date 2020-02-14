  • Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Scott Stallings drains a 38-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings sinks lengthy birdie putt from the fringe at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Scott Stallings drains a 38-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.