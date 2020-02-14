Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over; Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar, and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stallings's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 6 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Stallings to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.