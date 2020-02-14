-
Kyle Stanley putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 11th, Kyle Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
