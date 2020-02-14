Branden Grace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 108th at 4 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Grace's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grace to 4 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 5 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Grace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Grace had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 2 over for the round.