-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.