Danny Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee jars lengthy birdie putt at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Danny Lee sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
Danny Lee hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 86th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
