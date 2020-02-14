C.T. Pan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Pan hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Pan chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.