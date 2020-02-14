  • Tony Finau finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tony Finau lands his 164-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Tony Finau sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

