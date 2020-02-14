-
Tony Finau finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau sticks tee shot to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tony Finau lands his 164-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Finau's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
