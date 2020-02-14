Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Brown chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Brown's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.