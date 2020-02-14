Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 101st at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Bronson Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bronson Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Burgoon chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Burgoon had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 sixth. His his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.