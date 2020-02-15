In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 107th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Lashley hit his 86 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Lashley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's tee shot went 251 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lashley hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.