In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Every hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 115th at 7 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III is in 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Every's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Every's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Every's tee shot went 274 yards to the native area, his second shot went 109 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Every hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.