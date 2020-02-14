In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Harold Varner III and Wyndham Clark; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McIlroy's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.