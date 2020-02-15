In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Day's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Day got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Day reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.