Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Adam Scott and Vaughn Taylor; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; and James Hahn and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Sung Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Kang hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kang had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kang's 168 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kang's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.