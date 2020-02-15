-
Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Stroud hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 89th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.
Stroud tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 2 over for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.
