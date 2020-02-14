In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Laird's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Laird chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Laird's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to even-par for the round.