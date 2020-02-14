Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Harman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Harman's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.