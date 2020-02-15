In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Noren's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Noren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Noren had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

Noren his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Noren's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.