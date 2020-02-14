J.B. Holmes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, Chez Reavie, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Holmes hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Holmes hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Holmes hit his 114 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Holmes had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.

Holmes had a fantastic chip-in on the 236-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Holmes's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.