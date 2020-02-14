-
Luke List shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, List had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 second, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, List's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
