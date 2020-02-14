In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Watney got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Watney hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Watney's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 3 over for the round.