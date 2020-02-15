In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

Vegas missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 2 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.