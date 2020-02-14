-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 second hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the day.
On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Leishman hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
Leishman's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
