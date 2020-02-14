In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Moore's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.