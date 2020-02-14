In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello's 195 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 3 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his third shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.