Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under with James Hahn, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.