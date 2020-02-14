In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over; Sung Kang and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, and Justin Rose are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 110 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Jones to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Jones hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.