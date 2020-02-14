Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 244 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.