Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 14, 2020
Highlights
Bubba Watson sticks tee shot to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bubba Watson lands his 164-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Bubba Watson hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Watson's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
Watson tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Watson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
