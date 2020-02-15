  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bubba Watson lands his 164-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bubba Watson lands his 164-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.