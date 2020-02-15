In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Dufner hit his 104 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dufner hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dufner's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.