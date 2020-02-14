-
Jimmy Walker shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 104th at 4 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Walker hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Walker hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.
