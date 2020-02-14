In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.