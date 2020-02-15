In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 107th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Na got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

Na missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Na hit his 125 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

Na hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.