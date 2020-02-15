Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Casey's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Casey missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Casey had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.