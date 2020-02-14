In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round in 119th at 8 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Molinari's 172 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Molinari had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Molinari's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 121 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.