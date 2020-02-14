  • Adam Scott delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Scott lands his 166-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

