Adam Scott delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott sticks tee shot to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Scott lands his 166-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scott finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Sung Kang and Vaughn Taylor; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; and James Hahn and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Adam Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Scott's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Scott hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Scott hit his 292 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 7 under for the round.
