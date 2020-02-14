-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
