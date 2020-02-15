-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-5 first, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
